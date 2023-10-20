  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter 3 pieces a vendre complet immeuble neuf ascenseur balcon parking cave

Residential quarter 3 pieces a vendre complet immeuble neuf ascenseur balcon parking cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
6
ID: 33537
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
In a small street close to Bograshov/ Frishman and there beach in a new building, 3.5 room apartment with living area of 85 m2 with a nice balcony on the street apartment with Mamad, two bedrooms and an additional half bedroom (office, child bedroom) nice living room and balcony 3.5 pieces 85m2 Balcony 2nd floor Elevator Parking Mamad 2 bathrooms Cave (6m2) 6.500.000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

