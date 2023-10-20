Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine

A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$808,830
;
5
ID: 33615
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of the sought after district of Florentine, in a street in full urban renewal and close to cafes, restaurants, transport and the future metro, discover this apartment ideal for living or investing. Characteristics of the property • 2 pieces • 17m2 outdoor terrace • 3rd floor with elevator • Apartment renovated very bright • Quiet, giving to the back of the building • Functional and pleasant plan The Florentine district is one of the most dynamic of Tel Aviv, popular with young people, artists and investors, offering a strong rental demand and an authentic living environment. PRICE 2.580.000NIS

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

