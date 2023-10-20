  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek

Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,87M
;
10
ID: 33582
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

A luxurious dream house in Neve Tzedek – 4 Neve Shalom Street, for exclusive sale. In the heart of the most beautiful and prestigious district of Tel Aviv, on the very popular street Neve Shalom, a 5-minute walk from the train station and the sea. A rare house with spectacular beauty awaits you, combining design, comfort and quality of life at the highest level. This house was rebuilt and designed by the architect Manuel Zaguri (graded from Bezalel). With an area of 266 m2 (on a surface of 110 m2), it extends over 4 levels: • Ground floor: 76 m2 of open living space with a functional and equipped kitchen, and large windows overlooking the courtyard. • Floor of 73 m2 comprising 3 bedrooms: 2 children's bedrooms and a luxurious master suite with a large bright bathroom and a charming balcony overlooking the courtyard. • Under the roof: 36 m2 with the possibility of creating an office, studio or extra suite. • Spacious basement of 82 m2 that can accommodate various activities: home cinema, gym or private accommodation. The basement includes a mamad! Private Court of 33 m2, ideal to receive, organize summer dinners or relax in peace. Covered private parking: a real privilege in the heart of the neighborhood. In the reserved parking area, it is possible to park an additional car in front of the house.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,87M
