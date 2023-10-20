  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine

Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33628
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located at the junction of Neve Tzedek, Florentine and the Charles Clore Park district, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the Carmel market and the lively heart of Tel Aviv. Elifelet Street is known for its quiet and residential atmosphere, while offering direct access to the city's most dynamic areas: art galleries, trendy restaurants and picturesque cafes. The building The new, high-class building offers its residents a modern and secure living environment with rare amenities in the centre of Tel Aviv: • 24-hour guard • Outdoor pool • Fully equipped gym • Three elevators • Joint parts maintained with care Apartment • 2 rooms – 50 m2 living space • 10 m2 balcony with open view • Security Chamber (Mamad) • 5th floor • Private parking and adjoining cellar Further information • Monthly expenses: 1,150 • Current rent: 7,500 • Sales price: 3,550,000 An ideal property for main residence, foot-to-earth or rental investment in a sought after area between sea and city center.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,62M
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,07M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,07M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
mini penthouse of 4.5 rooms with terrace of 27m2 . cellar and 2 parking spaces. gym without the building, 2 steps from the lake
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
This enchanting property, combining exceptional terrain with a classic architectural gem, offers a unique opportunity for lovers of style and success, precursors setting new standards, and those who pave the way. This property harmoniously unites sky and earth, mountains and landscapes, natu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications