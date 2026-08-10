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Apartments for sale in Israel

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Tel-Aviv
682
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112
Netanya
114
Herzliya
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1 961 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hadera, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 4-bedroom apartment in HaderaWe offer a bright and spacious apartment at the addres…
$700,000
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Agency
Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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3 bedroom apartment in Rosh HaAyin, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Rosh HaAyin, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
🏡 Sale in Rosh HaAin | Psagot Afek DistrictWe offer for sale a modernized 4-room apartment i…
$750,000
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Agency
Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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2 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
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2 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/8
Tree Haganah, Neve Barbour, Kfar Shalem Maarav, Tel AvivType: Apartment• Room: 3• Floor: 6 o…
$800,000
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Isrealty
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Price down! At 25, rue Bnei Moshe, close to Yehuda Maccabi, a superb apartment for sale excl…
$1,03M
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5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Rare apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in Kikar Hamedina district. New shop building. 4th floo…
$3,43M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
FOR SALE - NEW TZEDEK / FLORENTIN Beautiful apartment in a new building, ideally located on…
$1,83M
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
In a frontline sea building, 4 room apartment new and spacious, in a high-quality and high-e…
$849,150
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6 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
6 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
FOR SALE Discover one of Tel Aviv's most exclusive residences, located in the prestigious W…
$18,32M
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale – Rue Rabbi Hisda 58 square meters in the cadastre. Release of apartments…
$1,20M
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6 room apartment in Israel
6 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 6
Area 565 m²
Exceptional villa with swimming pool and private lift of 565 m2 of elegance and comfort offe…
Price on request
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
4.5 Dream Rooms – First Line to the Sea! . . First line for waves and sea air that are nowh…
$1,76M
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Very nice 4 room garden ground floor with mamad, nice services, well located at the edge of …
$749,250
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
For exclusive sale In the residential and green area of Bavli 5 Zohar Street On the 4th flo…
$1,63M
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Good deal! Beautiful 5 rooms in the heart of the city, completely renovated, sea view, 2 ele…
$626,040
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
BZH Discover this truly prestigious penthouse, ideally located just behind the city centre, …
$1,08M
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5 room apartment in Israel
5 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Beautiful garden with swimming pool, sunny and bright
$1,67M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
In a peaceful and residential environment, discover this magnificent garden ground floor com…
$3,56M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Looking for an apartment with an exceptional finish, offering large spaces, privacy and maxi…
$2,10M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the beautiful Midtown Tower! The tower is located in the …
$1,67M
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4 room apartment in Israel
4 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Traditional/religious district, very spacious 4 room apartment with security room, great pot…
$566,100
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Basel and Kikar Hamedina. Well mainta…
$1,43M
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Dalet : 4 rooms in standing building, close to the beach. Great sea view. High level. Immedi…
$1,03M
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Beautiful 4.5 room apartment with large living room overlooking a balcony soccah. A large ki…
$765,900
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5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Nice 5-room apartment with balcony and security room, air-conditioned, double kitchen, maste…
$882,450
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5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Large and spacious, large balcony of 21 m2 and another small balcony from the master bedroom…
$949,050
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4 room apartment in Israel
4 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
In the new project of Migdale Hadekel, new apartment with cellar and parking, reversible cen…
$799,200
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3 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
A 4-room apartment on the 1st floor, 91 sqm. The building has only two floors and a total o…
$830,000
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Agency
Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Located on the 4th floor of a newly built and perfectly maintained building, this 4-room apa…
$1,47M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
FOR SALE – OLD NORTH - 82 m2 - 3 pieces - 3rd floor with elevator - Balcony: 8 m2 - triple …
$1,50M
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Beautiful mini penthouse 4 rooms balcony 18 meters, . Completely renovated.. Good location, …
$715,950
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Property types in Israel

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Israel

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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