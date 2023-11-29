Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Israel

196 properties total found
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Israel
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Gorgeous Four-Building complex with downstairs garden and sitting area that has finished com…
€1,02M
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with storage room in Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with storage room
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Gorgeous project recently completed in Jerusalem – 10 minutes from Mamilla and the Western W…
€802,152
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A stunning 5-room penthouse in Ramat Aviv near the sea – a prestigious neighborhood surround…
€2,08M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Located in the heart of green Herzliya near the famous IDC university, lots of greens and pa…
€1,81M
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Gorgeous Four-Building complex with downstairs garden and sitting area that has finished com…
€1,20M
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Hadera, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 146 m²
Apartments for sale on the sea in the city of Hadera in a luxury development with pool, gym,…
€918,494
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 436 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
€8,57M
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
€967,481
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
2 buildings undergoing construction in the most desired neighborhood in Herzliya, if not the…
€911,881
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
€1,51M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
3 and 4 room units for sale in a new project, expected to complete June 2024. Project is adj…
€796,029
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
€5,14M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
€2,45M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
€1,40M
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Sea-Side in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Sea-Side
Bat Yam, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
New, luxurious residential towers made of two buildings with 24 stories near the sea in bat-…
€903,799
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Luxury apartment for sale with an amazing, unobstructed sea view, in one of the most sought …
€3,80M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
€2,69M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
€10,29M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
€9,06M
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ramat Gan, Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Lovely new apartment in the prestigious high-line tower right at the famous Bursa in Ramat G…
€1,57M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
€3,18M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, gym in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, gym
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New, luxury project in a preservation building with various units for sale- completed within…
€954,010
6 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
New, luxurious project in a preservation building on the prestigious and sought-after Rothsc…
€4,57M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
New, luxurious project in a preservation building on the prestigious and sought-after Rothsc…
€2,65M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
€1,17M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
€15,59M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
€10,67M
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
NEW, EXCLUSIVE LISTING – 2 INVESTMENT APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Investme…
€764,187
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
​  Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history.  Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Te…
€1,11M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Exclusive Project. The Perfect investment opportunity. Luxury 3 room apartments available in…
€1,26M
