Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
;
10
ID: 33558
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Unique duplex-penthouse apartment, ideally located on the 4th and top floor. Surrounded by greenery. 3 rooms2 bathrooms and toilet. 1st level: large living room with kitchen, Another room with bathroom and toilet. 71 m2 + balcony of about 2 m2. 2nd level: particularly luxurious parental suite (about 25 m2). Access to a magnificent private roof terrace of about 43 m2. Total surface area: approximately 96 m2 of living space + about 45 m2 of outdoor space. Installation of an elevator in progress (project already started). Renovation of the common parts planned. Shared parking.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Investi et rare en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$906,015
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,52M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,745
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
Neve adarim neighbourhood 4 rooms in new building spacious and bright very good product to investment or hapiotat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,49M
FOR SALE - NEW PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE PISCINE IN KEREM HATEIMANIM, TEL-AVIV-YAFO 6th and last floor 140 m2 living space 60 m2 of balconies 70 m2 of private roof terrace 30 m2 private swimming pool 5 pieces 2 private parking spaces 1 private storage room Views and unique atmosphere A…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,80M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
