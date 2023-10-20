Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Unique duplex-penthouse apartment, ideally located on the 4th and top floor.
Surrounded by greenery.
3 rooms2 bathrooms and toilet.
1st level: large living room with kitchen,
Another room with bathroom and toilet.
71 m2 + balcony of about 2 m2.
2nd level: particularly luxurious parental suite (about 25 m2).
Access to a magnificent private roof terrace of about 43 m2.
Total surface area: approximately 96 m2 of living space + about 45 m2 of outdoor space.
Installation of an elevator in progress (project already started).
Renovation of the common parts planned.
Shared parking.
Tel-Aviv, Israel
