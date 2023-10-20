  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff

Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$987,525
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33575
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exclusive sale: Micha Street, Old North, Quiet and Border View In a classified building, typical of Tel Aviv, on the 2nd floor, a beautiful 2 room apartment bright and well preserved. Living area of about 60 m2 + sunny terrace of about 7 m2. The apartment, bathed in light, offers great potential. Double exposure. Located in a quiet and bucolic alley, a few minutes walk from the sea, Dizengoff Street and the lively city centre.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,60M
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$586,245
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnellecoup de fusil
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$648,945
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
from
$924,825
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$987,525
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,71M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,881
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
In the heart of the sought after Mekor Baruch district of Jerusalem, this spacious apartment of 110 m2 offers a comfortable and peaceful living environment, ideal for a family. Located on the 3rd floor with elevator, it enjoys a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere. The apartment con…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications