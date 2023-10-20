Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
ID: 33569
  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale exclusively, in Nahalat Yitzhak district, 4 rue Binyamini, quiet and central street, in a well maintained building, on the first floor, of a gross area of approximately 102 m2, apartment of 4 rooms, spacious and comfortable, a shower and 2 toilets, hot water 24/7 and underfloor heating in winter, accessible elevator, shelter in the building, and shared parking for residents.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

