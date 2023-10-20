  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,05M
5
ID: 25581
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Tel Aviv-Yafo Details: Parts: 2 Floor: 3/4 Area: 50 m2 Description: Located in the best location of Tel Aviv, on the famous pedestrian street and peaceful Nachalat Binyamin. In a classified building, occupied for only 3 years. Renovated by an architect. Equipment and facilities: Avivi Kitchen Central air conditioning mini Electric rollers Intercom Gas cooker and refrigerator Large common storage space for all floor

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

