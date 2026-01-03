  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Haifa District
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Haifa District, Israel

Haifa
1
Hadera Subdistrict
3
Harish
2
Haifa Subdistrict
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Special offer for the launch: pay 400,000 у now, and the remainder - according to a special plan closer to the settlement, and without reference to the index. The number of apartments and duration of the action are limited.About the projectClosed boutique quarter at the intersection of Shosh…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,25M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera and surrounding area presents a prestigious real estate project in Or Akiva, in the sought after residential area "Or Yam". Located next to Caesarea, just a few minutes from Hadera, the city of Or Akiva enjoys a strategic location combini…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Harish, Israel
from
$331,780
NEW EXCEPTIONAL PROJECT IN HARISH – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this pro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Harish, Israel
from
$315,504
NEW EXCEPTIONAL PROJECT IN HARISH – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this pro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go