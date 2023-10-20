Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$956,175
ID: 25684
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
Superb 2-room apartment, designed by an architect, with parking and storage in the highly sought after Four Florentine project, at an attractive price. Location: - 5 minutes from Neve Tzedek - 5 minutes from Rothschild Street and HaMasila Park - Flea market and more. Characteristics: - Spacious living room and kitchen with access to a sun terrace facing west - Bright and airy - Large room with access to the sunny terrace - 3rd floor (with elevator) - 51 m2 built + 7 m2 sunny terrace - Nice and welcoming entrance hall - Quality project with coffees around - Private parking - Storage of 7 m2, high ceiling Price: NIS 3,050,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
For sale! Unique duplex penthouse in a recently preserved boutique building Pitch of choice, close to Shenkin Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv The new tram line is just 2 minutes walk away 140 m2 living space 80 m2 of private rooftop Located in a rare and architecturally designed buildi…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications