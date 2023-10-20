  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
;
10
ID: 33632
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Located in a quiet street with a European character, between Neve Tzedek, Kerem HaTeimanim and the seafront (300 m). Popular area with treed alleys, cafes, shops and village spirit. On foot: beaches, Tayelet, Carmel, Shabazi, Herzl, restaurants, future tramway. About 70 m2 on the 1st floor with open view (no screws possible) New shop building (Gidi Bar Orian). Eggersmann Kitchen. Air conditioning Fujitsu VRF. Mechanical parking (top platform). Cellar ~5 m2. South/West exposure New apartment before sale Updated price: 4.650.000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$843,315
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$974,045
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
For Sale – Magnificent Apartment 5 Rooms in Dimri Tower, Ashdod Located in the prestigious Dimri Tower residence, in the heart of the popular city district in Ashdod, this superb 5-room apartment offers an exceptional quality of life, facing the sea. With an area of 159 m2, with a terrace …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications