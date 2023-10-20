  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds

Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
02/04/2025
$1,11M
11/01/2025
$1,09M
23/12/2024
$1,10M
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23459
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$19,663
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$997,195
Residential quarter Incroyable appartement familial de 5 pieces
Hadera, Israel
from
$637,643
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire etage haut avec vue
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$800,565
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$983,150
Beautiful apartment, recent, spacious, pleasant, completely renovated, well-fitted kitchen, master suite, mamad, 2 balconies (1 soucca), 2 bathrooms, laundry, sunny, quiet elevator, suitable for disabled, central near synagogues, shopping center, schools, park in Messila
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,790
Apartment for sale in Arnona, rue Ravadim, apartment with character, 3.5 rooms, 86 square meters, ground floor, exit to the yard, separate unit 20 square meters registered as a storage
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
New apartment, 113m2 furniture Bayit Vegan Jerusalem no work has been planned 5 rooms of 113m2 with 12m2 terrace on the 1st floor in a new building of 7 floors with 3 exhibitions. 2 years old, located in Ouziel street near tram, shops, schools and park. , Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications