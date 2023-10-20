  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf

Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,85M
20/02/2026
$2,85M
02/04/2025
$2,56M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 25659
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a very nice building Sheinkin Street Mini penthouse with a surface of 96m2 with terrace of 40 m2 on one level composed of 2 bedrooms + large living room 3rd floor with elevator Open view

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$768,075
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,85M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$445,170
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,70M
For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 bedrooms (including a secure room) 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Private roof terrace with possibility to install a Jacuzzi 130 m2 indoor + 20 m2 terrace + 70 m2 rooftop No parking Price : 15,000,000 NIS Contac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications