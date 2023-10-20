  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee

Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 33559
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New on sale exclusively In the heart of the city, quiet and charming street close to the theatres 12 Yosef Eliyahu Street Apartment of 111 m2, 1st floor with elevator To be completely renovated Triple exposure (East, West and South) Surrounded by greenery

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,788
You are viewing
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$893,475
Apartment for sale renovated in Ashdod of 154 m2 with cellar located in "HE" close to shops, schools, synagogues, bus
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve a larchitecture haut
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve a larchitecture haut
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve a larchitecture haut
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve a larchitecture haut
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve a larchitecture haut
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse de reve a larchitecture haut
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve a larchitecture haut
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,73M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,37M
Nice cottage of 7 rooms with large basement. Spacious, large piscinable garden. ideal for a family, the rooms are large, pleasant, and bright. Close to schools and communities
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications