  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33395
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For exclusive sale In the heart of the city, 57 rue Melchett Close to Ben Zion Boulevard and a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard In a new boutique building Magnificent duplex penthouse, tastefully arranged 4 rooms, 5th floor, west view 112 m2 + about 32 m2 sunny terraces Lower level: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with a small sunny terrace, and separate toilets. Upstairs: A large bright living area including kitchen and living room, with access to a sunny terrace. A cellar of 12 m2, an elevator and a parking space in the basement. The building also has a bicycle and stroller room.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$846,450
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,51M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$658,350
apartment 5 rooms in small building 1 mn from the lake, 1st floor, 2 terraces, very invested
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Givat havradim limit rehavia
Residential quarter Givat havradim limit rehavia
Residential quarter Givat havradim limit rehavia
Residential quarter Givat havradim limit rehavia
Residential quarter Givat havradim limit rehavia
Residential quarter Givat havradim limit rehavia
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,135
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Investi
Residential quarter Investi
Residential quarter Investi
Residential quarter Investi
Residential quarter Investi
Show all Residential quarter Investi
Residential quarter Investi
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,16M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications