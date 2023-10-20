  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur

Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,88M
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

New for sale exclusively 7 Dizengoff Street Close to Habima Square and Rothschild Boulevard, in the heart of the city Close to tramway Large spacious apartment About 110 m2 4,5 rooms including a master suite with bathroom (Opportunity to easily create 5 spacious rooms) Pleasant sunny terrace of 2 m2 accessible from one of the bedrooms at the back. First floor with elevator Facade Triple exposure Regular parking at the tabu Building with shelter!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$783,750
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve dans un immeuble de luxe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 etoiles
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,32M
Other complexes
Netanya, Israel
from
$613,206
Small apartment of 3 rooms located on the 6th floor very bright. Renove two years ago. a 1/4 h at feet of the sea Prosecution. elevator. Miklat in the building. A lot of charm
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
For sale – Renovated family apartment, premium location Tel Aviv Located in one of the most sought after areas in the north centre of Tel Aviv, close to Kikar HaMedina and Hayarkon Park, this bright apartment of 96 m2 offers an ideal configuration for family life in a quiet and residential …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,775
Bat Yam - IDF Street Apartment crossing West/East 4 rooms 106 m2 with charming terrace of about 13m2 (1 master with bathroom + 2 bedrooms of which 1 mamad) Parking space included 4th floor with elevator New building in good condition and well maintained. Highlights: Large bright living roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
