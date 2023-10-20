  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff

Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33711
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Ideally located in the heart of Tel Aviv, on the prestigious Dizengoff street, at the intersection of Jabotinsky and Bazel streets, one of the most popular areas of the city, renowned for its cafes, shops and unique atmosphere. Apartment in a recently renovated building as part of the TAMA 38 project, 2 rooms, 51 m2 Balcony: 6 m2 overlooking the rear, quiet 6th floor with elevator With security room (Mamad) A rare property that combines central location, quiet and modern amenities. New price: 3,750,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$906,015
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,65M
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
FOR SALE – TEL AVIV In a beautiful building, discover this beautiful 3 room apartment: • 74 m2 living space + 13 m2 terrace • 2 comfortable rooms • 2 modern bathrooms • Lift and large pantry • Parking space included Reduced price: 7,900,000 Owners are very motivated to sell – an opportunit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Exclusive new to Bnei Moshe 14 6th floor, open view, 4 spacious rooms, lift and parking in Tabu, sunny terrace and common room Apartment of about 103 m2 with 8 m2 additional sunny terrace offering unobstructed views Complete architectural design and renovation (carpentry, parquet floors, Zi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,36M
Very nice house with swimming pool located in the city center of Raanana. Nice benefits. Quiet street. 7 rooms including 3 suites. very large basement .450 m2 of living space and 455 m2 of land. Parking.
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications