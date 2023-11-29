Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Israel

Villa To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
€12,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with renovation, with Sealed Room, with Window Bars in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 4 room villa with renovation, with Sealed Room, with Window Bars
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
€1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
MOSHAV SHORESH BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VILLA On Hasheizaf street on a plot 555 sqm’, 3 floors in a…
€1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, gym, with Pool in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, gym, with Pool
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Villa in Malcha, Haayal street. 7 rooms, 260 sqm. architecturally designed surrounded…
€2,44M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Gorgeous Villa on Yehoshafat Street, Beautiful, green and quiet, minutes away from Emek Refa…
€5,32M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Israel

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir