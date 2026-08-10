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Villas for sale in Israel

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Tel-Aviv
16
Netanya
5
Raanana
3
Ashkelon
8
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112 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms in Caesarea, Israel
Villa 9 rooms
Caesarea, Israel
Rooms 9
Area 325 m²
This superb Mediterranean-style villa, designed by the famous Israeli architect Yuri Puchins…
$3,15M
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Villa 7 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 247 m²
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 To renovate. great potential. possibility o…
$2,01M
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Villa 6 rooms in Gan Yavne, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Prestigious villa for sale in Gan Yavne On a plot of 500 m2, villa with swimming pool 8 mete…
$3,39M
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Villa 7 rooms in Or Akiva, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Or Akiva, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 470 m²
Superb 7-room property of 270 m2 built on a 470 m2 plot 5 bedrooms including 2 master suite…
$1,71M
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Villa 10 rooms in Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Israel
Rooms 10
Area 340 m²
Single house of 340 m2 Ground floor: Impressive entrance leading to a spacious kitchen. Br…
$1,89M
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Villa 6 rooms in Lod, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Lod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Exceptional Triplex New District nine religious
$926,691
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Villa 2 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, 2.5 bright and quiet rooms with elevator, 2 minutes from R…
$1,13M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kadima, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Kadima, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Apartments in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In the heart of …
$2,26M
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Villa 8 rooms in Israel
Villa 8 rooms
Israel
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Villa for Sale – Youd Zayin District, Ashdod For sale, a unique and prestigious villa locat…
$3,87M
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Villa 10 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 1 082 m²
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfor…
$15,74M
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Villa in Bat Yam, Israel
Villa
Bat Yam, Israel
Reference: BY 206 New project on Bat Yam only 10 minutes from Tel Aviv and has a few steps f…
Price on request
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Villa 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Private house of 160m2 living space on 250m2 of land. Swimming pool and garden. No work to b…
$2,25M
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Villa 7 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Beautiful contemporary villa offering comfort and elegance, ideally located just minutes fro…
$2,50M
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Villa 6 rooms in Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Israel
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents exclusively a luxury villa in Hadera, at the same level as Caesa…
$1,77M
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Villa 2 rooms in Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale – 3,200,000 ???? Karem Hatemanim District, Tel-Aviv-Jaffa Apartment 2 rooms – 50…
$959,680
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Villa 12 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Villa 12 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 12
Area 280 m²
NEW EXCLUSIVITY – RE/MAX COLLECTION An exceptional private estate in the heart of Hadera! …
$5,00M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Ideal for big family! Located between Namal Tel Aviv and Basel district. 4 rooms of 105 m2 w…
$2,30M
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Villa 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
Exceptional Sale - Detached Villa on the Front Line Facing the Sea in Ashdod Address: Ashdo…
$4,20M
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Villa 6 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 266 m²
A luxurious dream house in Neve Tzedek – 4 Neve Shalom Street, for exclusive sale. In the h…
$8,10M
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Villa 7 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 700 m²
Villa in Israel Ashdod, Youd Alef district with interior architect. 460 m2 living space + la…
$4,16M
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Villa 10 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 210 m²
Spacious villa with beautiful services, welcoming and comfortable, completely renovated and …
$1,53M
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Villa 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
A rare and prestigious property combining elegance, impressive volumes and ultra-high-end se…
$4,83M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kadima, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Kadima, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Exceptional residences in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In t…
$2,33M
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Villa 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Superb villa in the center of Givat Hambatar, 350 m2 built, 400 m2 of land, huge courtyard, …
$5,34M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
On Bograshov Street, a stone's throw from the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4-r…
$3,15M
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Villa 6 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
EXCLUSIVE RE/MAX COLLECTION - NEVE 'HAIM A few minutes from the sea, in the heart of the pr…
$5,00M
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Villa 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state
$509,490
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Villa in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Reference TL 2438 District in the heart of Tel Aviv 100 m2 from the sea The project guarante…
Price on request
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Villa 10 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
VILLA FOR SALE WITH BEAUTIFUL JACUZZI PISCINE SEES SEA OF 5 PARTS WITH BEAUTIFUL SPACE SALON…
$1,73M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kadima, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Kadima, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Apartments in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In the heart of …
$2,10M
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Properties features in Israel

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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