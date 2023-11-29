Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Israel

Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
€12,25M
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Price on request
House with Storage (machsan) in Jerusalem, Israel
House with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 122 m²
Garden Duplex on Ze’ev Falk street in Har Homa 6 room duplex, 122 sqm (in arnona) , ground f…
€715,137
House with Storage (machsan) in Jerusalem, Israel
House with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 188 m²
Lovely family garden home in the heart of Armon Hanatziv. Cottage, 6 rooms, 3 bathrooms (188…
€930,388
House with parking in Jerusalem, Israel
House with parking
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 160 m²
Magnificent Villa in the Heart of Arnona near Baka One of a kind property beautifully renova…
€1,54M
House with parking, with elevator, with Storage (machsan) in Jerusalem, Israel
House with parking, with elevator, with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 115 m²
Palombo street, Ramat Beit Hakerem. 5 rooms, 115 sqm, 3 levels, 3 sukkah Balconies, parking.…
€933,054
House with Succah Balcony in Jerusalem, Israel
House with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 132 m²
Arnona neighborhood, on the desirable Rabenu Politi street. in a small building, a spacious …
€1,06M
House in Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 160 m²
Villa on Mishol Hakornit in Ramot Bet, located at the end of picturesque, cobble-stoned lane…
€1,12M
Villa 4 room villa with renovation, with Sealed Room, with Window Bars in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 4 room villa with renovation, with Sealed Room, with Window Bars
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
€1,86M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
MOSHAV SHORESH BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VILLA On Hasheizaf street on a plot 555 sqm’, 3 floors in a…
€1,85M
Duplex with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 195 m²
Cute Cottage duplex Gidon Hausner, Holyland with plenty of balconies, terraces, small garden…
€1,57M
House with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Israel
House with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Israel
Area 262 m²
MOSHAV SHOEVA MESHEK EZER Ideal and quiet . Double bargain! 2 houses on adjoining plots. Per…
€1,33M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Renovated Duplex in Beit Hakerem, 22 Ha-Meyasdim. 145 sqm, 6 rooms converted into a huge liv…
€980,822
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Petah Tikva, Israel
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Petah Tikva, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
New on the market, Exclusive for sale! Lovely home with beautiful garden! Kfar Avraham, Peta…
€770,836
Cottage 5 bedrooms with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Palatial Arab Style Pent-cottage in the heart of Baka Mordechai Hayehudi St. Magnificent Jer…
€3,66M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, gym, with Pool in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, gym, with Pool
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Villa in Malcha, Haayal street. 7 rooms, 260 sqm. architecturally designed surrounded…
€2,44M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nachlaot/Nachlat Achim – Cottage for sale – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Private cottage in Nachl…
€1,00M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Duplex, 5 bedrooms ! approx.. 216 sqm In Har Gilo facing a stunning view + separate unit , s…
€728
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Corner property! Duplex, 4 rooms . In the heart of Gilo, HaTe’ena street Completely renovate…
€510,347
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Ashkelon, Israel
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Ashkelon, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Corner waterfront property Barnea Beach, Ashkelon. 9.5 rooms, 276 sqm, built to high standar…
€1,06M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
New on the market!! 5 room renovated terraced cottage on Adam St, the best street in Armon H…
€844,921
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Gorgeous Villa on Yehoshafat Street, Beautiful, green and quiet, minutes away from Emek Refa…
€5,32M
3 room cottage with parking, with balcony, with garden in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room cottage with parking, with balcony, with garden
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Unique Cottage, Architectural design, 2 entrances, completely accessible , Very light and br…
€1,32M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Gilo, on Itzhar street, Desirable Givat Canada, 6 rooms Corner Cottage, private entrance and…
€1,06M
4 room house with parking, with elevator, with garden in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room house with parking, with elevator, with garden
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
For sale in Nachlaot, Mitzpe street, great investment or family home. Spacious duplex 5 room…
€754,867
