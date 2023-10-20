Residential quarter Penthouse villa occupant un etage entier dans le vieux nord de tel aviv a cote du parc yarkon

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Exceptional Penthouse-Villa enjoying a privileged location overlooking the park Yarkon, with panoramic views of the park, the Mediterranean Sea and the urban landscape. Ideally located in the heart of Tel-Aviv's sought-after Old North district, the property offers walking access to the Port of Tel-Aviv, the beach, and many cafes, restaurants and shops — all in a green, quiet and refined urban environment. It is a rare residence on an urban scale, combining intimacy, generous volumes and careful architectural design.
The penthouse develops about 380 m2 spread over the fifth and sixth floors and has direct access via secure and coded elevator. The interior has five bedrooms, including a large master suite, two large living rooms, three fully equipped kitchens and two secured rooms (mamad). The living spaces are distinguished by high ceilings, a suspended staircase, wide zenithal windows, four independent entrances and an architectural concept offering the sensation of a private villa hanging over the city.
The property has three terraces totaling approximately 90 m2, extending the living spaces and creating a natural and harmonious connection between the interior and the outside. It also includes three standard parking spaces and a private storage space.
A rare opportunity to acquire a prestigious residence with an asserted presence, in one of the most sought after and qualitative locations in Tel Aviv.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
