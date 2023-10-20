Residential quarter Penthouse villa occupant un etage entier dans le vieux nord de tel aviv a cote du parc yarkon

  1. Realting.com
Penthouse villa occupant un etage entier dans le vieux nord de tel aviv a cote du parc yarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$16,30M
12
ID: 33904
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Exceptional Penthouse-Villa enjoying a privileged location overlooking the park Yarkon, with panoramic views of the park, the Mediterranean Sea and the urban landscape. Ideally located in the heart of Tel-Aviv's sought-after Old North district, the property offers walking access to the Port of Tel-Aviv, the beach, and many cafes, restaurants and shops — all in a green, quiet and refined urban environment. It is a rare residence on an urban scale, combining intimacy, generous volumes and careful architectural design. The penthouse develops about 380 m2 spread over the fifth and sixth floors and has direct access via secure and coded elevator. The interior has five bedrooms, including a large master suite, two large living rooms, three fully equipped kitchens and two secured rooms (mamad). The living spaces are distinguished by high ceilings, a suspended staircase, wide zenithal windows, four independent entrances and an architectural concept offering the sensation of a private villa hanging over the city. The property has three terraces totaling approximately 90 m2, extending the living spaces and creating a natural and harmonious connection between the interior and the outside. It also includes three standard parking spaces and a private storage space. A rare opportunity to acquire a prestigious residence with an asserted presence, in one of the most sought after and qualitative locations in Tel Aviv.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,64M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,80M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Investi
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
Residential quarter Penthouse villa occupant un etage entier dans le vieux nord de tel aviv a cote du parc yarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$16,30M
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Show all Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
?????????? For sale – Renovated house in Neve Dkalim, Ashkelon Charming house on one level 3 rooms, enlarged in 4 rooms, completely renovated ???? ✅ Land of 220 m2 ✅ Strategic district: at the exit of the city and close to the new Ir Ayin district ✅ Quiet and family environment ✅ Ideal for …
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Show all Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
AU COEUR DU QUARTIER AGAMIM, 5P SPACIEUX AVEC VUE SUR LE LAC, ENTREE IMMEDIATE
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications