  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer

Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
;
4
ID: 33565
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Luxury penthouse in the Old North with city and sea views. 4.5 rooms of 168 m2 with 2 balconies of 48 m2 and 26 m2. Superb private terrace on the roof of 40 m2. 3 large bedrooms and a smaller one. 3 bathrooms. New high-end building with lift and 2 private parking spaces. This magnificent penthouse offers 360 degree views of the city. The apartment is fully furnished and designed for your comfort. Mamad, lift, 2 parking spaces and cellar.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
