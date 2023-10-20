Residential quarter Maison privee de style marocain dans un batiment ottoman dans le vieux jaffa

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This exceptional property is a unique blend of history, luxury and cultural design. Nestled in a centuries-old Ottoman building, in the heart of the old town of Jaffa, it has been transformed into a private residence in Moroccan style, combining magnificently ethnic charm and original architectural elements of the region.
Located on Kedumim Square, the house offers unparalleled convenience, with a proximity to the sea, the lively flea market, entertainment venues, shopping centres and easy access to the tram station. The property has a traditional Moroccan hammam on the ground floor, offering an authentic and relaxing experience.
The rooftop terrace is spacious and ideal for organizing events, while the balcony offers stunning panoramic views of the sea and historic surroundings of the old town of Jaffa.
Main features:
- Interior surface area: 231 m2
- Roof terrace: 91 m2 with panoramic views of the sea and the old town of Jaffa
- Terrace: 14 m2
- Orientation: West, North, South
- Spacious entrance hall
- Separate living room with access to the terrace
- Design kitchen, fully equipped and custom made
- Rooms: 2, located on the ground floor for more privacy
- Beautiful Moroccan hammam
- High ceilings throughout the house
- Underfloor heating system in bathrooms
- Intelligent home automation technology
- Parking spaces: 2
This extraordinary house is not only a real estate gem, but also a warm and welcoming sanctuary that harmonizes elegance and cultural heritage.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
