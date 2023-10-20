Residential quarter Maison privee de style marocain dans un batiment ottoman dans le vieux jaffa

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$4,00M
14
ID: 33555
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

This exceptional property is a unique blend of history, luxury and cultural design. Nestled in a centuries-old Ottoman building, in the heart of the old town of Jaffa, it has been transformed into a private residence in Moroccan style, combining magnificently ethnic charm and original architectural elements of the region. Located on Kedumim Square, the house offers unparalleled convenience, with a proximity to the sea, the lively flea market, entertainment venues, shopping centres and easy access to the tram station. The property has a traditional Moroccan hammam on the ground floor, offering an authentic and relaxing experience. The rooftop terrace is spacious and ideal for organizing events, while the balcony offers stunning panoramic views of the sea and historic surroundings of the old town of Jaffa. Main features: - Interior surface area: 231 m2 - Roof terrace: 91 m2 with panoramic views of the sea and the old town of Jaffa - Terrace: 14 m2 - Orientation: West, North, South - Spacious entrance hall - Separate living room with access to the terrace - Design kitchen, fully equipped and custom made - Rooms: 2, located on the ground floor for more privacy - Beautiful Moroccan hammam - High ceilings throughout the house - Underfloor heating system in bathrooms - Intelligent home automation technology - Parking spaces: 2 This extraordinary house is not only a real estate gem, but also a warm and welcoming sanctuary that harmonizes elegance and cultural heritage.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$457,710
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications