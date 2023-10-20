Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv

Dominating Tel-Aviv from the 47th floor of the iconic Gindi TLV tower, this exceptional penthouse embodies the top of contemporary residential luxury. Considered the jewel of the project, it offers approximately 900 square meters of interior space, complemented by a vast terrace of approximately 360 square meters, with spectacular panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, the urban skyline and the horizon. A true architectural manifesto of a rare level, the penthouse combines visionary design, among the highest building standards, high-end materials and advanced home automation technologies. By its size and height, it is one of the most exceptional residences ever built in the Israeli urban landscape. Designed by internationally renowned architect Pitsou Kedem, the project relies on fluid continuity between interior and exterior. A sculptural architectural language, marked by impressive proportions and wide bay windows from floor to ceiling, floods the spaces of natural light and integrates the city and the sea with the daily life experience. The private terrace offers a swimming pool of about 28 square meters, suspended above the city, offering a rare sensation of openness and serenity, only accessible to such a level of elevation. Main features: • Proposed shell with approved architectural plans • Six parts with flexible configuration and customizable according to the buyer's needs • Interior secure room • Advanced home automation system • Two private storage spaces • Five dedicated parking spaces Residents of the Gindi TLV complex benefit from a complete residential ecosystem, including a private landscape park, educational facilities, a fitness and spa centre, a business lounge, secure underground parking and 24-hour security services. The property is located at a pedestrian distance from the main cultural, commercial and lifestyle hubs of Tel Aviv, including the TLV Fashion Mall, the Sarona market, Rothschild Boulevard, Habima Square, the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and the Carlebach tram station.