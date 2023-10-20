Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This exclusive two-room apartment, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's peaceful Rashi driveway, offers an exceptional opportunity to live in one of the city's most popular neighbourhoods. It is part of a new 6-storey project with only 16 apartments, guaranteeing an intimate and refined living environment.
Located a short walk from the iconic Tel Aviv monuments, residents can easily access Nahalat Binyamin pedestrian street, Kerem Hateimanim, Carmel Market, Dizengoff Shopping Centre and Gan Meir Park. Cultural and entertainment hubs such as Habima Square, Rothschild Boulevard and Sheinkin Street are also nearby. In addition, Allenby Street, which is expanding, strengthens the neighbourhood's dynamism by turning into a pedestrian area.
For those looking for proximity to the sea, the beautiful coastline and Herbert Samuel Drive are just a few steps away. Designed with high-end services and meticulous attention to detail, this residence perfectly combines modern luxury with the dynamism of the centre of Tel-Aviv. – Interior: 59 m2
– Balcony: 11 m2
– Height under ceiling : 3,15 meters
– Mamad – Safe deposit box
– Access: 2
– Floor: 4th/6th
– Lift
– Parking
Please contact us for more information.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
