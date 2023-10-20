Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,39M
08/07/2025
$1,39M
23/04/2025
$1,37M
;
6
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25781
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

This exclusive two-room apartment, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's peaceful Rashi driveway, offers an exceptional opportunity to live in one of the city's most popular neighbourhoods. It is part of a new 6-storey project with only 16 apartments, guaranteeing an intimate and refined living environment. Located a short walk from the iconic Tel Aviv monuments, residents can easily access Nahalat Binyamin pedestrian street, Kerem Hateimanim, Carmel Market, Dizengoff Shopping Centre and Gan Meir Park. Cultural and entertainment hubs such as Habima Square, Rothschild Boulevard and Sheinkin Street are also nearby. In addition, Allenby Street, which is expanding, strengthens the neighbourhood's dynamism by turning into a pedestrian area. For those looking for proximity to the sea, the beautiful coastline and Herbert Samuel Drive are just a few steps away. Designed with high-end services and meticulous attention to detail, this residence perfectly combines modern luxury with the dynamism of the centre of Tel-Aviv. – Interior: 59 m2 – Balcony: 11 m2 – Height under ceiling : 3,15 meters – Mamad – Safe deposit box – Access: 2 – Floor: 4th/6th – Lift – Parking Please contact us for more information.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

