Residential quarter A vendre appartement comme neuf 3 pieces renove apres tama shlomo hamelekh tel aviv

  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  A vendre appartement comme neuf 3 pieces renove apres tama shlomo hamelekh tel aviv

from
$1,56M
;
7
ID: 33631
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Superb 3 rooms – about 70 m2 well optimized Mamad + balcony 8 m2 (calm, greenery) 1st floor bright on 5 – intimate shop building Architectural renovation – high-end finishes Semel kitchen – VRF air conditioning – custom carpentry Recent TAMA project: elevator, robotic parking, renovated common areas Location: Shlomo HaMelekh Street (Old North), quiet street with greenery, only small buildings Nearby : Place Rabin, Dizengoff, HaYarkon Park, beaches Rented at present 12,000 per month (immediate return) Requested price: 4.990.000 – lower than period promoter prices

Location on the map

Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

