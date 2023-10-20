  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv

Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 33623
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A rare property on the market: a prestigious duplex penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv, offering an exclusive living environment between the sea, culture and urban effervescence. Main characteristics • Interior area: 140 m2 • Spectacular terrace: 140 m2 with panoramic views of the city and the sea • Duplex configuration: two elegant levels with high-end materials • Private lift: direct access to the penthouse, double entrance possible • Premium finishes: imported marble, floor heating, custom carpentry • Parking: two underground parking spaces included • Exposure: N/A/E/O Exceptional location – Mendeli Moher Sefarim Street Nestled between the Mediterranean Sea and the most sought after cultural areas of Tel Aviv, this emblematic street is renowned for its residential calm and its immediate proximity to the city's emblematic places: • 5 minutes from Dizengoff Center, Bograshov and Rothschild Boulevard • 10 minutes walk from beaches, beachfront promenade and iconic cafes • Living and refined environment, with art galleries, gourmet restaurants and theatres • Quick access to Ramat Gan's business district and major traffic routes An art of living at the top This penthouse combines prestige, elegance and absolute comfort, in one of Tel Aviv's most sought after locations. Ideal for a luxury main residence or high-end investment, it offers a unique living experience above the city. Price: 14 900,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse near baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinabl
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$573,705
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,389
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,63M
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors DUPLEX 6 rooms 161m2 + 2 terraces of 56 and 40m2, floors 6 and 7 , 2 parking and 1 cellar : Validated permit project …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
The Rare Pearl! City Apartment 4 rooms new, residence with swimming pool Dimri, 140m2 + 20m2 terrace + 10m2 balcony, cellar, parking, air conditioning, 21st floor south. Never lived, free immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
For sale – beautiful 5-room apartment located on Kineret Street in Ashdod (neighborhood Youd Alef). Completely renovated to new, it offers an area of 170 m2 with two spacious balconies. The apartment is air conditioned and includes a private parking and a cellar. Located on the 3rd floor wit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications