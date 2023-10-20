  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon

Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,07M
ID: 33611
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

FOR SALE – 2 PARTS – AMERICAN COLONY – TEL-AVIV Apartment 50 m2 + terrace 7 m2, in new high standing building Located on the 1st floor, in absolute calm, spirit village in the middle of town Bright living room with open kitchen Spacious room (Mamad included) On foot: Alma beach, Jaffa, Neve Tzedek, red line tram Rented property 7,500 / month – ideal investment or foot-to-earth Price: 3,400,000 (flexibility possible)

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications