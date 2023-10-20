Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
For Sale – Apartment 3 rooms ideal for investment, foot-to-earth or first acquisition
????? Quiet street near Bograshov and the sea – Tel Aviv–Jaffa
Price: 4,480,000
Located in a new and highly sought after building, this apartment enjoys a central location while offering an exceptional calm, in the heart of Tel Aviv.
Main features:
• 3 pieces
• 2 bedrooms
• 60 m2
• Balcony
• 1st floor on 5 with elevator
• Mamad (safe room)
• Balcony rear sunny, quiet and intimate
• Bright apartment with smart distribution, state as new
• Registered parking at the Tabu – mechanical parking system
????? Premium Location:
Within walking distance of the beach, cafes, commercial areas, cultural centres and public transport.
Currently rented: 10,000 per month
Premium Real Estate
Agency fees : 2 % + VAT
Licence No. 31928721
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return