  For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition

Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
;
5
ID: 33549
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
For Sale – Apartment 3 rooms ideal for investment, foot-to-earth or first acquisition ????? Quiet street near Bograshov and the sea – Tel Aviv–Jaffa Price: 4,480,000 Located in a new and highly sought after building, this apartment enjoys a central location while offering an exceptional calm, in the heart of Tel Aviv. Main features: • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 60 m2 • Balcony • 1st floor on 5 with elevator • Mamad (safe room) • Balcony rear sunny, quiet and intimate • Bright apartment with smart distribution, state as new • Registered parking at the Tabu – mechanical parking system ????? Premium Location: Within walking distance of the beach, cafes, commercial areas, cultural centres and public transport. Currently rented: 10,000 per month Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 2 % + VAT Licence No. 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
