  4. Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
;
9
ID: 33598
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Discover the luxury of living in Tel Aviv with this brand new penthouse occupying an entire floor, ideally located in the prestigious alleys surrounding Kikar Hamedina, right in the centre of Tel Aviv. This exclusive property offers privacy, sophistication and exceptional design in a prime urban location. Main features: - Interior: approximately 170 m2 of carefully designed living space. - Outdoor spaces: 49 m2 of balconies and a remarkable roof terrace of 45 m2, with an approved permit for the installation of a swimming pool. - Private lift: Direct access to your penthouse for ultimate comfort. - Arrangement: Spacious living room, 4 bedrooms, including a grandiose parental suite, and a mamad (safe room). - Additional storage space: 8 m2 dedicated storage space. - Parking : Two private parking spaces included. Built with high-end materials and meticulous attention to detail, this penthouse offers an unparalleled lifestyle in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods. A flexible payment plan is available for those ready to seize this rare opportunity.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
