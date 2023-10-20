  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga

Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 33677
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful 2. rooms + balcony; Made entirely by a renowned designer architect in the prestigious project of Yossi Avrahami in NOGA, facing the beach, surrounded by trendy café, restaurants, wine bars, artist workshops and theatre. Access to working space, gym and pilates room, 24/7 guard.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter A vendre appartement lumineux avec terrasse souccah a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$974,045
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,02M
One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the same level on the 5th floor with elevator that arrives directly in the apartment. Beautiful view of the apartment, very large bay window, very bright and quiet just steps from the Habima Theatre and Di…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces agamim
Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces agamim
Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces agamim
Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces agamim
Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces agamim
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces agamim
Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces agamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$617,595
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Located in one of the most popular areas of northern Tel-Aviv, Ben Yehuda Street, this apartment enjoys a sought after urban environment, close to the sea, shops, transport, cafes and cycle paths. The neighbourhood, in the midst of architectural renewal thanks to the TAMA 38 projects, is now…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications