Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare

Exceptional – Mini Luxury Penthouse in Tel Aviv Located on the 24th floor of the prestigious Migdal One Tower, in the heart of the sought after Tzameret Park, this unique mini-penthouse offers a rare and exclusive lifestyle. 7 rooms 380 m2 of luxurious services Two terraces: • 40 m2 • 12 m2 Decorated with refinement by an interior architect, each detail has been designed to combine elegance, comfort and modernity. Large building : • 24/7 guard • Swimming pool • Sports room 4 parking spaces 2 cellars A rare property on the market, intended for a clientele seeking prestige, space and an exceptional location in Tel Aviv. English
