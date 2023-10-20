  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare

Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
;
6
ID: 33408
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Exceptional – Mini Luxury Penthouse in Tel Aviv Located on the 24th floor of the prestigious Migdal One Tower, in the heart of the sought after Tzameret Park, this unique mini-penthouse offers a rare and exclusive lifestyle. 7 rooms 380 m2 of luxurious services Two terraces: • 40 m2 • 12 m2 Decorated with refinement by an interior architect, each detail has been designed to combine elegance, comfort and modernity. Large building : • 24/7 guard • Swimming pool • Sports room 4 parking spaces 2 cellars A rare property on the market, intended for a clientele seeking prestige, space and an exceptional location in Tel Aviv. English

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

