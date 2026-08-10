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Residential properties for sale in Israel

;
Tel-Aviv
720
Jerusalem
118
Netanya
122
Herzliya
3
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2 164 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hadera, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 4-bedroom apartment in HaderaWe offer a bright and spacious apartment at the addres…
$700,000
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Agency
Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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3 bedroom apartment in Rosh HaAyin, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Rosh HaAyin, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
🏡 Sale in Rosh HaAin | Psagot Afek DistrictWe offer for sale a modernized 4-room apartment i…
$750,000
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Agency
Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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2 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
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2 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/8
Tree Haganah, Neve Barbour, Kfar Shalem Maarav, Tel AvivType: Apartment• Room: 3• Floor: 6 o…
$800,000
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Isrealty
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Price down! At 25, rue Bnei Moshe, close to Yehuda Maccabi, a superb apartment for sale excl…
$1,03M
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5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Rare apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in Kikar Hamedina district. New shop building. 4th floo…
$3,43M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
FOR SALE - NEW TZEDEK / FLORENTIN Beautiful apartment in a new building, ideally located on…
$1,83M
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Cottage 10 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 10 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
New ?? New ?? New ?? ? For sale – Givat Olga A house that will make you fall in love from t…
$1,60M
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
In a frontline sea building, 4 room apartment new and spacious, in a high-quality and high-e…
$849,150
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6 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
6 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
FOR SALE Discover one of Tel Aviv's most exclusive residences, located in the prestigious W…
$18,32M
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale – Rue Rabbi Hisda 58 square meters in the cadastre. Release of apartments…
$1,20M
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6 room apartment in Israel
6 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 6
Area 565 m²
Exceptional villa with swimming pool and private lift of 565 m2 of elegance and comfort offe…
Price on request
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
4.5 Dream Rooms – First Line to the Sea! . . First line for waves and sea air that are nowh…
$1,76M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
Short term rental – Ra'anana – Special Tichri Holidays ??? Available from one week during t…
$1,665
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Very nice 4 room garden ground floor with mamad, nice services, well located at the edge of …
$749,250
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
For exclusive sale In the residential and green area of Bavli 5 Zohar Street On the 4th flo…
$1,63M
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Good deal! Beautiful 5 rooms in the heart of the city, completely renovated, sea view, 2 ele…
$626,040
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
BZH Discover this truly prestigious penthouse, ideally located just behind the city centre, …
$1,08M
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5 room apartment in Israel
5 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Beautiful garden with swimming pool, sunny and bright
$1,67M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
In a peaceful and residential environment, discover this magnificent garden ground floor com…
$3,56M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Looking for an apartment with an exceptional finish, offering large spaces, privacy and maxi…
$2,10M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the beautiful Midtown Tower! The tower is located in the …
$1,67M
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4 room apartment in Israel
4 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Traditional/religious district, very spacious 4 room apartment with security room, great pot…
$566,100
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Basel and Kikar Hamedina. Well mainta…
$1,43M
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Dalet : 4 rooms in standing building, close to the beach. Great sea view. High level. Immedi…
$1,03M
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Beautiful 4.5 room apartment with large living room overlooking a balcony soccah. A large ki…
$765,900
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5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Nice 5-room apartment with balcony and security room, air-conditioned, double kitchen, maste…
$882,450
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5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Large and spacious, large balcony of 21 m2 and another small balcony from the master bedroom…
$949,050
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4 room apartment in Israel
4 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
In the new project of Migdale Hadekel, new apartment with cellar and parking, reversible cen…
$799,200
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3 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
A 4-room apartment on the 1st floor, 91 sqm. The building has only two floors and a total o…
$830,000
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Agency
Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Located on the 4th floor of a newly built and perfectly maintained building, this 4-room apa…
$1,47M
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Property types in Israel

apartments
houses

Properties features in Israel

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Israel is a country with a unique combination of ancient history and modern technology. The climate here is mild Mediterranean, and the country itself is home to the Dead Sea, whose salinity literally keeps a person on the surface. The combination of these factors encourages foreigners to buy housing in Israel.

Advantages of buying residential property in Israel

Buying real estate in Israel is a profitable investment in the market of a relatively safe country. Everything is on sale, from compact apartments in modern residential complexes to spacious villas. Among the main advantages are:

  • High standard of living. Residential properties for sale in Israel are located in areas with developed infrastructure.
  • Investment attractiveness. Housing in Israel is steadily growing in price, especially in large cities.
  • Climate and nature. Mild winters and proximity to the sea add value to real estate.
  • Security. The country provides a high level of social and legal protection.

How much it costs to buy a home in Israel 

Real estate prices in Israel vary: secondary housing is cheaper than new buildings, but there are exceptions, such as houses of historical value.

Property Type

Average price per sq.m. (USD)

Comment
Apartments (secondary)

3500–5500

 Suitable if you need to save money
New apartments 6000–9000 Modern layouts
Houses and villas 8000–12,000 Spacious residential properties

Popular cities and areas for buying property in Israel

Buying real estate in Israel is most popular in Tel Aviv. This is not only the capital of the country, but also its economic center. The average cost of real estate in Israel per square meter here is the highest in the region - $10,000.

Other popular cities:

  • Jerusalem. A historical city with a unique flavor. The cost of housing in Jerusalem is about $7,500 per sq.m.
  • Haifa. A coastal city with a mild climate and affordable prices - about $5,000 per sq.m.
  • Eilat. A resort on the Red Sea, which is ideal for relaxation. Housing prices in Eilat start at $4,500 per sq.m.

Features of purchasing housing in Israel

The process of buying or selling real estate in Israel is not without nuances. First of all, the buyer pays a purchase tax (mas rechisha) in the amount of 0-8% of the cost of the property - the more expensive it is, the higher the percentage.

Foreigners also need to open an account in a local bank and sometimes obtain permission from the authorities. After that, it is necessary to conclude an agreement with the seller, certify it with the help of a lawyer and register the transaction in the state register.

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Israel

At what price is housing sold in Israel?

Real estate prices in Israel are among the highest in Europe. Sq. meters in large cities cost between 10-12 thousand euros.
You can buy real estate in Israel a little cheaper in small locations, for example, Afula and Acre. For a square of property here they ask from 6 to 8 thousand euros.

What requirements do foreigners planning to buy property in Israel need to know about?

Foreigners are free to acquire properties on private land. To purchase a house on public land, you must obtain permission from the local Land Office.
When purchasing a property, foreigners pay tax. Its value depends on the cadastral value of housing. You are also required to pay a state fee for including an apartment or house in the Register - no more than 300 euros.

In which cities should you consider offers for real estate for sale in Israel?

Housing in Haifa and Tel Aviv has great investment attractiveness. In these cities on the Mediterranean coast, you can always rent out and resell the purchased property at a profit. The locations are also well suited for moving for permanent residence due to the development of infrastructure.
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