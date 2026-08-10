Israel is a country with a unique combination of ancient history and modern technology. The climate here is mild Mediterranean, and the country itself is home to the Dead Sea, whose salinity literally keeps a person on the surface. The combination of these factors encourages foreigners to buy housing in Israel.

Advantages of buying residential property in Israel

Buying real estate in Israel is a profitable investment in the market of a relatively safe country. Everything is on sale, from compact apartments in modern residential complexes to spacious villas. Among the main advantages are:

High standard of living. Residential properties for sale in Israel are located in areas with developed infrastructure.

Residential properties for sale in Israel are located in areas with developed infrastructure. Investment attractiveness. Housing in Israel is steadily growing in price, especially in large cities.

Housing in Israel is steadily growing in price, especially in large cities. Climate and nature. Mild winters and proximity to the sea add value to real estate.

Mild winters and proximity to the sea add value to real estate. Security. The country provides a high level of social and legal protection.

How much it costs to buy a home in Israel

Real estate prices in Israel vary: secondary housing is cheaper than new buildings, but there are exceptions, such as houses of historical value.

Property Type Average price per sq.m. (USD) Comment Apartments (secondary) 3500–5500 Suitable if you need to save money New apartments 6000–9000 Modern layouts Houses and villas 8000–12,000 Spacious residential properties

Popular cities and areas for buying property in Israel

Buying real estate in Israel is most popular in Tel Aviv. This is not only the capital of the country, but also its economic center. The average cost of real estate in Israel per square meter here is the highest in the region - $10,000.

Other popular cities:

Jerusalem. A historical city with a unique flavor. The cost of housing in Jerusalem is about $7,500 per sq.m.

A historical city with a unique flavor. The cost of housing in Jerusalem is about $7,500 per sq.m. Haifa. A coastal city with a mild climate and affordable prices - about $5,000 per sq.m.

A coastal city with a mild climate and affordable prices - about $5,000 per sq.m. Eilat. A resort on the Red Sea, which is ideal for relaxation. Housing prices in Eilat start at $4,500 per sq.m.

Features of purchasing housing in Israel

The process of buying or selling real estate in Israel is not without nuances. First of all, the buyer pays a purchase tax (mas rechisha) in the amount of 0-8% of the cost of the property - the more expensive it is, the higher the percentage.

Foreigners also need to open an account in a local bank and sometimes obtain permission from the authorities. After that, it is necessary to conclude an agreement with the seller, certify it with the help of a lawyer and register the transaction in the state register.