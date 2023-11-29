UAE
Realting.com
Israel
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Israel
Jerusalem District
156
Jerusalem
152
Tel Aviv District
53
Tel Aviv-Yafo
40
Herzliya
9
Center District
3
Ramat Gan
3
Clear all
230 properties total found
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Israel
3
2
123 m²
Gorgeous Four-Building complex with downstairs garden and sitting area that has finished com…
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with storage room
Jerusalem, Israel
1
1
149 m²
Gorgeous project recently completed in Jerusalem – 10 minutes from Mamilla and the Western W…
€802,152
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4
3
225 m²
A stunning 5-room penthouse in Ramat Aviv near the sea – a prestigious neighborhood surround…
€2,08M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel
5
3
235 m²
Located in the heart of green Herzliya near the famous IDC university, lots of greens and pa…
€1,81M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel
4
3
142 m²
Gorgeous Four-Building complex with downstairs garden and sitting area that has finished com…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Hadera, Israel
5
4
146 m²
Apartments for sale on the sea in the city of Hadera in a luxury development with pool, gym,…
€918,494
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
3
436 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
€8,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1
1
58 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
€967,481
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Herzliya, Israel
2
1
88 m²
2 buildings undergoing construction in the most desired neighborhood in Herzliya, if not the…
€911,881
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2
1
80 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
€1,51M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
2
1
92 m²
3 and 4 room units for sale in a new project, expected to complete June 2024. Project is adj…
€796,029
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4
3
212 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
€5,14M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
3
217 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
2
112 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Sea-Side
Bat Yam, Israel
4
2
141 m²
New, luxurious residential towers made of two buildings with 24 stories near the sea in bat-…
€903,799
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2
3
161 m²
Luxury apartment for sale with an amazing, unobstructed sea view, in one of the most sought …
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Ramat Gan, Israel
4
3
242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
€2,69M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
3
271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
€10,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
5
4
673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Israel
4
3
360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
€9,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
4
3
274 m²
Lovely new apartment in the prestigious high-line tower right at the famous Bursa in Ramat G…
€1,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
2
204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
€3,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, gym
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1
1
79 m²
New, luxury project in a preservation building with various units for sale- completed within…
€954,010
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6
4
220 m²
New, luxurious project in a preservation building on the prestigious and sought-after Rothsc…
€4,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
2
125 m²
New, luxurious project in a preservation building on the prestigious and sought-after Rothsc…
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
4
3
182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
€1,17M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4
4
467 m²
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
€15,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5
4
575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
€10,67M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1
1
48 m²
NEW, EXCLUSIVE LISTING – 2 INVESTMENT APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Investme…
€764,187
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1
1
65 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Te…
€1,11M
Recommend
Leave a request
