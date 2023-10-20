  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon

Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,02M
ID: 33484
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

In a recent building close to Gordon Beach 2 room apartment Mamad 1st floor Elevator Parking

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces dans un projet neuf rue louis marshall a cote de kikar milano
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$840,180
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
Other complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
Superb investment and very pleasant to live In a quiet and sunny street, one minute from the beach and the Hacarmel market, 3 airy rooms of 72m2 with 3 meters high under ceiling, very bright 4 air exposures, closed balcony with possibility of opening, on the 2nd high floor of a well preserve…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec 2 parking cave mamad et cave a deux pas de kikar rabin et ben gurion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,43M
Superb 4 room apartment renovated in a prestigious boutique complex – Strok 7–9 (Netanel Company – delivery first quarter 2026) 102.5 m2 + 14 m2 balcony 3rd floor - Only 2 apartments per floor 3 orientations 2 underground parking spaces + cellar European Public Prosecutor's Office Very high…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter 2 pieces nouvel immeuble luxueux centre ville
from
$2,006
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
