New Construction Apartments in Ashkelon, Israel

Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$626,000
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$610,350
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$738,680
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$463,240
We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: starting from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes:…
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$907,700
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$413,160
We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: starting from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes:…
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$494,540
North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex that includes 10 buildings of 6 to 8 floors, each building with only 3 apartments by cushioning. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access…
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$582,180
The best price for our T4 customers from 1.860.000nis
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$531,787
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Real estate Israel
