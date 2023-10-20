  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon

Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,19M
5
ID: 33678
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

4 rooms, new in a new boutique building, spacious and realized only with luxury materials, terrace of 12 m2, parking. 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with private bathroom, MAMAD and a second bathroom. Very bright with large windows, and quiet. 5 minutes from Hayarkon Park, 4th floor, facing north, south and west. 15 minutes walk from Tel Aviv Harbour.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

