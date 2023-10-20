  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$3,29M
20/02/2026
$3,29M
07/04/2025
$2,95M
10
ID: 25683
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français
For sale – 3-room apartment with sea view Tour Frishman Area: 91 m2 + Terrace: 12 m2 Floor: 11th, northeast orientation (sea view) Parts: • Spacious living room • Secure room (Mamad) • Master suite with bathroom Total bathrooms : 2 Parking : Yes Cellar: 12 m2 In the tower, gym, 24/7 guard, swimming pool Price: 10,500,000 shekels Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
