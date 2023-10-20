  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 35 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc ayarkon

Residential quarter 35 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc ayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
3
ID: 33453
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
new apartment in a charming building ideally located close to Hayarkon Park and 400 m from the beach in the heart of the city in a quiet street 2 steps from shops and metro 3.5 pieces. 90 m2 living space .terrace of 7m2 . high-end finishes .floor heating. VRF air conditioning. possibility of having parking in the building

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter 35 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc ayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
