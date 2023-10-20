  1. Realting.com
  A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage

Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,16M
ID: 33485
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Apartment 2.5 rooms, 72m2 on the 3rd floor with mamak Building with quality Tama 38 renovation in 2020 Quiet, triple orientation I/N/S 300 meters from the beach

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
