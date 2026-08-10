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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Israel

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Tel-Aviv
21
Raanana
3
Tel-Aviv District
25
Center District
13
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53 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
Short term rental – Ra'anana – Special Tichri Holidays ??? Available from one week during t…
$1,665
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Duplex 5 rooms in Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
BZH Splendid 5+1 family duplex penthouse in the Park district! RE/MAX Hadera presents you …
$839,720
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Duplex 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Very nice apartment of 200 m2. 5 rooms.One bedroom duplex penthouse with bathroom. Very larg…
$3,27M
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TekceTekce
Duplex 7 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Duplex 7 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 7
? In the heart of the popular district of Kiryat Ganim Unique duplex? ? A rare opportunity t…
$1,40M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Central and quiet location with a view of the promenade Bright 4-room duplex near Emek refai…
$1,09M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Israel
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
sublime !!!!!!!! duplex 5 mn from the sea 108 m2 living space + 18 m2 from terrace sea view …
$2,91M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
For sale rue matalon in Florentine Close to neve tzedek and the sea 10 minutes walk from the…
$1,83M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Beautiful 3-room Duplex with Terrace – Bograshov / Ben Yehuda • Duplex 3 rooms • 2 bedrooms …
$1,45M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
In small residential street, building very well maintained. Parking, elevator, terrace 45 m2…
$2,41M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Israel
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
* Duplex apartment for sale in Ben Yehuda near Bograshov* ▪️One minute from the beach ▪️3 pi…
$1,27M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Beautiful duplex roof for sale in the old north of Tel-Aviv, close to Ben Gurion Boulevard, …
$1,67M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 107 m²
Near Beit Vegan, in the heart of Ramat Charet. Very rare and unique on the market! In a qui…
$1,50M
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Duplex 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Very nice apartment of 200 m2. 5 rooms.One bedroom duplex penthouse with bathroom. Very larg…
$3,63M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
????? For sale – Superb Duplex Penthouse! ✨ A rare opportunity to acquire a duplex penthouse…
$554,815
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Duplex 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
New on sale exclusively 35 Shalom Aleichem Street Quiet and central street, close to the se…
$2,16M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Duplex for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the luxurious Gindi TLV complex. Tour with guard 24/7, gym. …
$1,63M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 4-room duplex penthouse in the Olga seaside district of Hadera.…
$659,780
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Duplex 6 rooms in Givat Shmuel, Israel
Duplex 6 rooms
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 195 m²
Reference: GS 102 Ramat Hadar District Central and convenient location: close to cafes, supe…
$1,96M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Barrio Afridar, a 4 rooms on the lower floor close to shops with 2 terraces
$556,110
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Duplex 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Duplex located 4 minutes from the sea, close to Bougrashov beach. 48,5 m2 living space + 25 …
$1,40M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Duplex rehov Matalon 1 Approximately 110 m² plus terrace of 29 m² 3 bedrooms downstairs Livi…
$2,03M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Beautiful duplex located in the heart of Tel Aviv. 110 m2 living space + 60 m2 terrace. Park…
$3,26M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each…
$3,96M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Duplex perfectly renovated with lots of charm, in a loft style, located in the Shenkin distr…
$2,23M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
$1,93M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
Superb 5-room duplex penthouse in the centre of Ra'anana. Exceptional property ideally locat…
$1,79M
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Duplex 6 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 6 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Beautiful apartment 2 minutes from the sea, close to Gordon Street. Exceptional sea view. Op…
$7,33M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Beautiful duplex located between Dizengoff and the sea. 93 m2 living space + balcony + terra…
$1,99M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ashdod: Large living room and kitchen opening onto a terrace of…
$1,05M
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Duplex 2 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 2 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Downtown, in a quiet and picturesque little dead end, apartment 2 rooms duplex,38 m2, living…
$524,825
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