Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Erdemli, Turkey
€203,000
About the complex

A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms.

Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with gazebos and recreation areas.

Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 9 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and many cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.

Erdemli, Turkey

You are viewing
Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€203,000
