New Apartments in Yenişehir, Turkey

Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Insu, Turkey
from
$95,550
The project has one residential building of 12 floors. There are two-room flats in the building. The project is a small residential complex with pergolas and different recreation areas. Location and nearby infrastructure Yenisehir district, opposite SAYAPARK shopping centre and University S…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex GALA
Yenişehir, Turkey
from
$50,642
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Area 60–80 m²
2 real estate properties 2
LCD: GALA. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Yenishehir. City center. In complex 1 block, gasified, centralized heating, fire system. Start of construction: November 2021. End of construction: November 2022. The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors. Co…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
75,000
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
90,000
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
