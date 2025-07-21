  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.

Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,875
BTC
0.6765178
ETH
35.4591879
USDT
56 231.5103639
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 27995
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Offer from our company - 20% discount on apartments in this project!

The residential complex offers modern comfort and amenities in the picturesque Tomuk area.

The complex is located on an area of ​​3.911 m2 and consists of two blocks, apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 are for sale, with an area from 53 m2 to 92 m2.

The entire city infrastructure is located nearby - shops, restaurants, educational and medical institutions.

The apartments are equipped with suspended ceilings, kitchen cabinets, dressing rooms. The bathrooms are equipped with first-class plumbing, high-quality shower cabins and bathroom cabinets.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Apartment layout:

  • One-bedroom apartments (1+1) - 53 m2
  • Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) - 92 m2

Infrastructure:

  • Large swimming pool
  • Children's playground
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Closed underground parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$355,400
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$338,245
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$41,116
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
$239,589
Residential quarter 2+1 APARTMENT , CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN PAYALLAR,ALANYA
Alanya, Turkey
from
$134,534
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,875
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$1,06M
The residence features kids' playgrounds, swimming pools for children and adults, a park, tennis and basketball courts, a riding arena. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious central area. TEM Highway - 1 minute Maslak - 3 minutes Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Show all Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$128,128
-Each and every apartment in Litore residence its own touch. Blessed with a sunny perspective, this exceptional 110 sqm residence offers peace, space, light and convenience without compromise. it is a short walk to the beach. This is an exceptional opportunity to buy one of last 16 apartment…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Show all Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Kuyucak, Turkey
from
$114,566
COMPLEX OF HOUSING AND REAL COMMERCIAL STATE IN THE SUPERIOR ? A new complex is being built in Iskele at a distance of 2 km from the sea. Since the complex is located within the city, There is all the necessary infrastructure for life, such as shops, pharmacies, clinics, schools, markets, s…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications