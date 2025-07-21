Apartment in a new building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin

New Apartments with Unique Sea Views Just 200 m from the Beach in Tece, Mersin

Apartments for sale in Mersin are located in Tece, only 200 m from the beach, within a stylish residential complex consisting of two blocks. Known as the pearl of the Mediterranean, Mersin has become one of Turkey’s leading coastal cities in recent years, thanks to major investments. The Tece district, part of Mezitli, is a vibrant living center attracting strong interest from both local and international investors. With its climate, sea, historical texture, natural beauty, and affordable real estate prices, Mersin stands out as one of the most appealing destinations in Turkey.

The apartments for sale in Mersin are within walking distance of the sea, markets, and daily amenities. The apartments' location is highly advantageous: 200 m to the beach, 1 km to the Çeşmeli highway connection, 8 km to Soli Center Mall, 14 km to Sayapark Mall, 15 km to Mersin Marina, 17 km to Forum Mall, and 89 km to Çukurova International Airport.

The ready-to-move apartments in Tece are situated in a residential complex consisting of 2 blocks. The project includes a range of social facilities such as an outdoor parking lot, elevator, swimming pool, children’s playground, and pergolas.

The 1- and 2-bedroom apartments feature a living room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, dressing room, and balcony. Built with premium materials, they are equipped with top-quality finishes. Interior details include suspended ceilings, kitchen cabinets, cloakroom units, bathroom cabinets, kitchen countertops, a steel entrance door, first-class bathroom fixtures, high-quality shower cabins, and 10 mm parquet flooring with wide grouts.

