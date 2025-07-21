  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Apartment in a new building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin

Apartment in a new building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$72,988
;
41
Leave a request
ID: 27839
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Brand New Apartments within Hotel Concept Project in Mersin

Mersin is the most sought-after city for living and investment in the Mediterranean region. The city stands out with its 300 km coastal line, crystal clear sea, warm weather, fertile lands, and historical and cultural heritage. With its new airport Çukurova International Airport and Mersin International Port it stands out with investments and continues developing. The hotel concept project is located in the Erdemli, Tömük region, which is a highly preferred destination in the city.

Apartments for sale in Mersin are situated 250 m from the market, 600 m from the beach, 700 m from the restaurant, 5 km from Çeşmeli highway, 8 km from Erdemli Coach Station, 10 km from Novacity Mall, 11 km from Erdemli State Hospital, 21 km from Mersin Marina, 30 km from Forum Mall, and 90 km from Çukurova International Airport.

Built on a 7.078 m² land area the hotel concept branded project consists of 2 blocks. The project with 477 apartments includes apartment options such as studio, 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom duplex, and 2 bedroom duplex apartments. The hotel concept project offers a swimming pool, an aquapark, an outdoor parking lot, an electrical charging station, a shuttle, an A’La Carte restaurant, room service, reception, a laundry, a cafe, a market, a hairdresser, a children’s playground, billiard, PlayStation and cinema salon, a gym, gazebos, a Turkish bath, BBQ areas, a generator, smart lift system, security camera system, and 24/7 security.

The chic design apartments will be delivered with a furnishing packet. The packet includes an electrical stove, a bed, a TV unit, a wardrobe, a desk, a cloakroom, and cabinets for the kitchen and bathroom.


ICX-00168

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$632,717
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$265,848
Residential complex Premium
Oba, Turkey
from
$241,069
Residential complex AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT IN THE ÇEŞME
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$918,000
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$1,06M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$72,988
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$163,134
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a hamam, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a barbecue area and a lounge area, a gym, a mini club, a tennis court, a parking, around-the-clock video surveillance and wireless Internet. Completion - …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$338,245
The complex consists of 78 flats with 1–3 bedrooms and duplex apartments with 2–4 bedrooms. Features: Lobby 7/24 Security Garage Concierge service Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the heart of Istanbul, on the E5 road, 950 meters from Çağlayan Courthouse, and o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$161,192
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a fitness center, a cinema, around-the-clock security and concierge service, swimming pools and an aquapark, a spa center, a restaurant, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one ste…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications