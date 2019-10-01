  1. Realting.com
SUN MARIA HOLIDAY

Athens, Greece
from
€55,732
;
13
About the complex

New construction in Mersin, Cesmeli
New complex 300 meters from the sea
Apartments 1+1
One block
Floor 11
Area 1+1 69, 74 m2 gross
Sea view and gardens
Completion of construction - July 2024
First installment 50%, installments until completion of construction

Features of apartments:

  • Heating and natural gas system (the prospect of gasification of the district)

  • Generator

  • Water - and thermal insulation of the roof

  • Videoodomophone

  • Video surveillance

  • Kitchen cabinets

  • Cabinets for bathroom

  • Granite kitchen table

  • PVC windows

  • Imported paint based on silicone

  • Mixers in the bathroom of the 1st class

  • Shower cabinet of the 1st class

  • Parquet floor 8 mm

  • Metal railings

  • Preinstallation of air conditioning

Infrastructure of the complex:

  • Outdoor swimming pool

  • Open parking

  • Children's playground

  • Basketball field

  • Gazebo

  • Barbecue area

  • Hamam

  • Sauna

  • Fitness

  • Table tennis


Infrstructure near:

  • Embankment with lighting in the dark

  • Restaurants, cafes, bars

  • Shops, supermarkets

  • School, Lyceum, kindergarten

  • ATMs

  • Pharmacies, polyclinic, dentistry

  • Bakery

  • Bus stops

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Frame-block
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
11
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 69.0
Price per m², EUR 854
Apartment price, EUR 59 000
New building location
Athens, Greece
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 200 m
Shop 100 m
Shop 100 m
Transport stop 500 m
School 1 500 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
