  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
from
€36,000
;
8
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool with aquapark, gazebos, basketball court, walking paths, security, hammam, sauna, etc.

The complex has one building with studios and 1 bedroom apartments.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Pervyy ZhK v Stambule so svoey ekosistemoy
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€409,336
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€148,000
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€115,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v proekte premium-klassa - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€240,000
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy lyuksovy zakrytyy kompleks
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€188,300
You are viewing
Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€36,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste
Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€166,454
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Goldsun 11 - located in the city center of the Mahmutlar district, 300 meters from the sea. The complex combines urban life and, thanks to the closed territory, you can retire in peace. The complex has its own infrastructure: Outdoor pool, sauna, fitness, relaxation area, lounge area by the pool. Apartments with an area of 1 + 1 one bedroom and a living room of 58 sq.m. Penthouses 2 + 1 two bedrooms and one living room 112 sq. M. m. The apartments are rented in a clean finish with designer repairs and fitted furniture. Infrastructure: - Supermarkets; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Fruit shops; - Educational center. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!
Residential complex ILKEM CENTER
Residential complex ILKEM CENTER
Mersin, Turkey
from
€41,769
Completion date: 2025
Apartments in the popular Mersin, in the Tarus area. Apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration in neutral colors. Modern layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1 from 70 to 120 sq.m. The apartments have panoramic windows with beautiful views of the city. The complex was created in an ultra-modern style of 7 blocks, with a large territory of closed territory and developed infrastructure. Infrastructure: - outdoor swimming pool; - open and closed parking; - open playground; - arbors; - basketball court; - closed gym; - cafes and restaurants; - walking area; - open and closed outlets. Around the complex under construction, there are many attractions and historical monuments, as well as developed urban infrastructure: cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, shopping centers, pharmacies, parks, hospitals, schools. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€120,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Faralya Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities located in the developing Payallar district, close to all necessary infrastructure. Payallar is a picturesque coastal area 14 km from the center of Alanya, 58 km from Gazipasha Airport. Payallar has a wide beach strip and excellent beaches. There is a good bus service between Payallar and Alanya, buses run every 5-7 minutes in the summer and every 10-12 minutes in the winter. Alanya city center can be reached in 15 minutes. Faralya Residence consists of two nine-story residential blocks, which include 112 comfortable apartments of various layouts and areas: apartments 1 + 1, ranging from 54 to 62 square meters. m, apartments 2 + 1, ranging from 72 to 74 square meters. m, duplexes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, ranging from 99 to 172 square meters. m. The distance to the sea is 2,100 meters, a permanent free transfer is planned for residents of the complex. The complex combines the three most important components of good housing: quality, comfort and accessibility. Housing in Payallar will be expensive every year due to excellent natural conditions and proximity to the center of Alanya. The deadline for the completion of the facility is June 2024.
Realting.com
Go