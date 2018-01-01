  1. Realting.com
  Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey

Tarsus, Turkey
from
€90,000

Tarsus, Turkey
€90,000
About the complex

Gated residential complex with many amenities including garden with fountains, satellite TV, sports and playgrounds, security, gazebos for recreation. The flats are ready for rent.

All blocks have three bedrooms. In all blocks and on each floor on 4 flats.

Suitable for citizenship.

Features of the flats

Other amenities: intercom system, fire alarm system, kitchen set with granite worktop, cupboard in the hallway, plasterboard suspended ceiling, tile floor, 10 mm laminate laminate, plastic windows with double-glazed windows, metal entrance door of the 1st protection class with additional locks, ceramic tile bathroom, cabinets and vanity units in the bathroom.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to the seafront (km): 22,6

Distance to the beach(km): 22,6

Distance to the motorway(km): 2

Tarsus, Turkey

