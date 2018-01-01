  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey

One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
from
€75,000
;
7
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project consists of 13 floors with 7 flats on each floor. The project due to its location gives you significant advantages in terms of profitability and investment. It is located in a location suitable for short and long term rentals.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€417,690
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Mersin, Turkey
from
€83,000
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,01M
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€326,726
Residence Apartment in Aydın-Kuşadası
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
€210,000
You are viewing
One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€75,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Penthausy 2 1 v rayone Avsallar
Residential complex Penthausy 2 1 v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€193,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We present to your attention the new penthouses 2 + 1 in Alanya – Avsallar district. Apartment area from 113 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€130,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new 1+1 apartments in Gazipash.Apartment area from 52 to 56 square meters. Gazipasha is a city in the south of Turkey, located off the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, near Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy beach, there is the famous Selinus beach with a length of 2.5 km, beautiful rocky shores, where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle entrance to the sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture has been developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There are everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, teaching children. In addition, it is an excellent investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential quarter Legend in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Legend in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€130,000
Mahmutlar located away from traffic and city stress. Euro Residence XVI is a 15-minute drive from the Mahmutlar district to the center of Alanya and 1 km from the central bazaar of Mahmutlar and just 700 meters from the sea. Euro Residence XVI apartment is a 12-storey residence consisting of 59 residential buildings with a construction area of 2201 square meters. The residence is designed as 33 1+1 residential buildings; 22 2+1 residential buildings and 4 penthouses.   Outdoor swimming pool sun terrace with sun loungers and umbrellas gym sauna   Entrance to the reception and conference hall elevator fire escape and fire alarm system generator common dish for international TV channels intercom system doorman services Steel doors American panel doors and room doors ceramic flooring carefully selected kitchen cabinets and granite marble kitchen countertops PVC joinery and double-layer thermal glass
Realting.com
Go