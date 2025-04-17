  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey

Akdeniz, Turkey
$106,712
16
ID: 23354
In CRM: 2417754
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akdeniz
  • City
    Mersin

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • outdoor swimming pool
  • outdoor parking
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area

Completion - November, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • PVC windows
  • Shower unit
  • Steel door
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 800 meters
  • Market - 130 meters
  • Medical center - 400 meters
  • School - 750 meters
  • Mersin Marina - 7.8 km
  • City center - 13.5 km

Location on the map

Akdeniz, Turkey

